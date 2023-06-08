Bahanaga High School likely to be Demolished; Know Why

In the wake of a tragic train accident in Odisha, authorities have have reportedly taken the difficult decision to demolish Bahanaga High School, a cherished institution that has been a cornerstone of the local community for decades.

The Bahanaga High School in Balasore where bodies of the Odisha train tragedy victims were kept as a transit place is likely to be demolished.

As per reports, since the building had been used as a makeshift morgue, students are reluctant to go to study there out of fear and superstition.

As the students and parents find it tough to use the school building after summer vacation, the school committee is contemplating plan to demolish it.

The school committee has been asked to intimate its decision following which steps will be taken, said the Balasore Collector.

The Balasore Collector had visited the school earlier today and inspected the school premises. Further reports are awaited.