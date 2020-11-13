Chiranjeevi tested Covid-19 Positive due to faulty RT-PCR Kit

TNI Bureau: Megastar Chiranjeevi on Thursday took to Twitter to confirm that he tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

In his tweet, he mentioned about the faulty test result. He revealed that his earlier Covid-19 positive test result was because of a faulty RT-PCR kit.

He has also attached his latest Covid-19 test results with the tweet.

Earlier after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, he decided to get a CT scan done at a private hospital in Hyderabad as he couldn’t feel any of the symptoms. The CT scan results showed no signs of covid infection.