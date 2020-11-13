Obama’s scathing remark on Rahul Gandhi

Former US President Barack Obama mentions Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi in his memoir ‘A Promised Land’. The book is not yet released but some media houses have accessed the book early.

Recently, the book got reviewed for The New York Times by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

In his review, he quoted Obama on his remarks over Rahul Gandhi. The former US president says that Rahul Gandhi has “a nervous, unformed quality about him as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject.”

This remark has been gaining continuous attention of people in India and Twitterati have a mixed reaction to it. Some are using it to mock Rahul Gandhi while the supporters of Congress Leader are offended by this comment.

People have been asking Obama to apologize through trends on Twitter. But you will be surprised to know that this trend is not just serious, but has a witty tone to it.

The people who got offended by the comment are seriously asking Obama to apologize. One Indian user even asked people to unfollow the former US President on Twitter until he apologizes.

Twitterati have also been mocking the Congress Leader over this comment. And the tweets are quite hilarious. Some are asking the former US President to apologize because only Indians have a right to make fun of the Congress Leader. And others have been using trends like “Pappu” to mock Rahul Gandhi.

Indeed this one comment of Barack Obama over the Indian Congress Leader’s personality has got a huge reaction on Social Media. Some of the users have taken it seriously and some people had a hilarious reaction to it.