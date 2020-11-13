TNI Morning News Headlines – November 13, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 1018 Covid-19 cases including 585 quarantine and 433 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 307004 including 293741 recoveries & 11715 active cases.

👉 Sundargarh reported 94 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Mayurbhanj (86) and Khordha (83).

👉 Odisha reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 from Sundargarh. Toll mounts to 1495.

👉 Puri Administration bans lighting of Kaunriya Kathi at Singhadwar this year in Diwali.

👉 Over 12 quintals of Ganja worth Rs 1.30 Crore seized in Koraput.

👉 Birju Kulu, who was recently released from Lahore jail in Pakistan after 20 years imprisonment, returns to his native village in Sundergarh district.

India News

👉 India reports 44,878 new COVID-19 cases & 547 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 87,28,795 including 4,84,547 active cases, 81,15,580 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,28,688 deaths.

👉 A total of 11,39,230 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 11th November – of these 11,39,230 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day today.

👉 Twitter removes Amit Shah’s photo citing copyright violation, restored later.

👉 Preparations underway for ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations in Ayodhya as 5.51 lakh lamps to be lit at Ram ki Paidi ghats this year.

👉 A Tiger found dead at Bhoramdev Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh.

👉 Actor Chiranjeevi tested COVID-19 Negative, says earlier result was due to ‘Faulty’ test kit.

World News

👉 9 killed 34 others injured in a passenger bus accident in Baitadi district of Nepal.

👉 Aung San Suu Kyi’s party wins majority in Myanmar election.

👉 Global Covid-19 cases surpass 52.6 Million, Deaths cross 1291920.

👉 An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Karbi Anglong, Assam at 3:23 am today.

👉 Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Islands at 08:45 am today.

👉 African-American Hollywood actress and singer Mary Millben performs ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ on the occasion of Diwali.