Odisha Budget 2023 to be presented at 4 PM Today

TNI Bureau: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the Annual Budget for 2023-24 in the State Assembly at 4 PM today.

If sources are to be believed, the Finance Minister is likely to present an Annual Budget of Rs 2.30 lakh crore which is an increase of 15 per cent over the last year’s budget.

In this Budget, the Finance Minister is likely to give more focus on infrastructure and social security, apart from agriculture, education, health, rural development, sports and Mission Shakti.

He is also likely to give importance for other sectors like new irrigation facilities, payment incentives under KALIA, and other farm sector subsidies.

Today’s budget will be the last full-fledged budget in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s fifth term as the General election is likely to be held in March 2024.