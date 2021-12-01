Chinese don’t opt for China Smartphones

Insight Bureau: Chinese smartphone-makers are slipping in their home turf but seem to be doing rather well in a place where they weren’t expected to — India. Chinese brands’ loss in their country is a gain for Apple, where it has put it past Vivo in October 2021 to become the largest smartphone brand for the first time since December 2015.

According to a report, driven by the iPhone 13 series, Apple’s sales grew 46 per cent MoM, the highest among all major OEMs in the country.

“Ever since Huawei’s decline, the top position in China has been changing hands. OPPO became number one in January 2021 while Vivo attained the top position in March 2021,” Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint, said in a statement.

Overall, China’s smartphone market grew only 2% MoM in October.

According to market research, all the Chinese brands put together held a whopping 79% share across segments in the previous quarter in India.

Individually, Xiaomi led the market in the second quarter of 2021 with a 28% shipment share in India. The brand registered its highest-ever ASP (average selling price) in a single quarter due to the strong performance of the Mi 11 series.

