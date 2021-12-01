Odisha: BSKY gets Rs 498.51 Crore in Supplementary Budget

Insight Bureau: Amid the ruckus over Mamita Meher murder case, the Odisha Government has presented the Supplementary Budget for the year 2021-22 in the Assembly. Total budget provisions stand at Rs 19,833 crore.

A total sum of Rs 2083.16 crore has been allocated for public healthcare. The BSKY (Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana) got a whopping Rs 498.51 crore while Rs 25.83 crore has been provisioned for KHUSHI-Distribution of Sanitary Napkins.

Finance Department has been allocated Rs 2519 crore while Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department got Rs 3624 crore. Rs 2143 crore has been provisioned for the Energy Department. Rs 1684 crore has been allocated for Disaster Management.

School and Mass Education Department and Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare departments will get Rs 1605 crore and Rs 1141 crore respectively.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved the motion of condolences via video conferencing when the Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly began today. Opposition Congress MLAs tried to block the Assembly Gate, demanding MoS (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra to stay away from the Assembly. The BJP too protested over Mandi Mismanagement and Mamita Meher case.