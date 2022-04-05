Centre blocks 22 YouTube Channels for spreading disinformation

Insight Bureau: The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry on Tuesday blocked 22 YouTube channels for spreading misinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations and public order.

The Ministry has also blocked three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account and one news website.

Out of the 22 blocked YouTube channels, 18 were Indian and the rest 4 was from Pakistan.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Since December 2021, 78 YouTube channels have been blocked by the Government of India.

As per I&B secretary Apurva Chandra, the Ministry had already blocked 35 YouTube-based news channels and two websites that were involved in spreading anti-India propaganda in a coordinated manner over digital media in January.

Apurva Chandra further stated that the blocking orders were issued under emergency provisions of the Information Technology Rules, 2021.