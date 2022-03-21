India adds 1.2 GW of new solar open access capacity in 2021: Report

The cumulative installed solar capacity in the open access market crossed 5 GW.

Insight Bureau: India added 1.2 GW of new solar open access capacity in 2021, marking a growth of 222% year-over-year (YoY), according to a Mercom India report.  The cumulative installed solar capacity in the open access market crossed 5 GW.

The country added 298 MW of new solar open access capacity in the fourth quarter (Q4) of calendar year 2021, a 75% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

