Insight Bureau: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered its first win in IPL 2022 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs.

It was CSK’s 1st win in 5 matches. After the loss, RCB moved to 5th spot in the IPL Points Table. They have won 3 out of their 5 games.

Scores:

🔸Chennai Super Kings 216/4 in 20 overs (Uthappa 88, Shivam Dube 95*). Hasaranga 2/35.

🔸RCB 193/9 in 20 overs (Shahbaz 41, Prabhudessai 34, Karthik 34). Theekshana 4/33, Jadeja 3/39.