Morning News Insight – April 13, 2022

🔸Why I was not invited to Rajdhani Pratistha Diwas (Capital Foundation Day) function, asks Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi.

🔸Odisha reports 14 new Covid cases from 7 districts in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 130.

🔸 India reports 1088 new Covid cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, Active cases stand at 10,870.

🔸11,000 MT of rice from India reached Colombo before New Year celebrations in Sri Lanka. This consignment comes under the $1 billion credit line extended by India.

🔸90 pilots have been restrained from flying the Boeing 737 MAX. They will have to undergo training again to the satisfaction of DGCA.

🔸”The India-US relationship has undergone a real transformation in the last two decades,” says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

🔸China reports 27,920 new daily Covid-19 cases, the most since the pandemic began.

🔸Death toll from Philippine landslides, floods rises to 58.

🔸FIR filed against former Chief Minister & Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh over his recent tweet containing a sensitive photo not related to Madhya Pradesh.

🔸US President Joe Biden claims that Russian President Putin is trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian.

🔸US President Joe Biden authorized “release of 1mn barrels per day for next 6 months from US Strategic Petroleum Reserve – & over 30 countries agreed to release 60 million additional barrels,” to help deal with Russia’s gasoline price hike.