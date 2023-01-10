Bengaluru Civic Apathy: Metro Pillar Kills Mom and Kid

A woman and her 2.5 Y/O son were killed, after an under-construction Metro pillar fell on their two-wheeler in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Her husband and daughter, who were also injured, are being treated at a private hospital. Several people flocked to the accident scene to assist the victims.

Lohith Sulakhe and Tejaswini were on their way to Manyata Tech Park, accompanied by their twins Vihaan and Vismita when the incident occurred. The twins, a boy and a girl, had been enrolled in a babysitting service near Tejaswini’s office. On their way, a catastrophe struck after a reinforcement pillar which was over 40 feet tall in a Nagavara metro construction site collapsed on them. Vihaan and Tejaswini, who were riding pillion on a scooter when the structure collapsed, were killed following injuries, while Lohit and Vismita escaped unharmed.

The incident happened on the Outer Ring Road close to HBR Layout. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru city police have registered a case, and is probing the accident. The accident caused a traffic bottleneck that lasted for a while along the stretch.

Addressing the media, Bengaluru DCP revealed that the victim’s husband has registered a complaint. The authorities had contacted local specialists to explain the circumstances surrounding the terrible tragedy, he added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to eyewitnesses, the people have been warning the authorities for the past seven days that the pillar will collapse, however the BMRCL authorities ignored the warnings.

As per the eyewitness sources, when local residents arrived to assist the injured man, the cops did not even remove the barricades. The government is unconcerned about citizens’ lives, eyewitness further added.

Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai, expressed grief over the incident and said a compensation for the bereaved will be announced soon. “I just discovered about it, and we’ll look into the matter. we will scrutinize the cause of the pillar’s collapse and provide compensation to the victims”, he said.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a Rs 20 lakh financial support for the family. The company will also conduct an internal audit.