Check Details of Matric Exam Form fill-up notification & Exam Schedule

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Thursday issued the Matric Class X Exam form fill-up notification & Exam Schedule for dissatisfied Students who want to appear in Offline Examination which will begin from July 30, 2021 and end on August 5, 2021.

As per the notification, the examination for both regular and ex-regular students will be held simultaneously in one sitting from 10 am to 12 noon.

The Class 10 students who have been dissatisfied with the marks scored to them under new marking criteria after cancellation of 2021 annual exams can fill up forms between July 5-14, 2021.

Exam Schedule:

➡️ July 30 – First Language (Odia, Bengali, English, Hindi, Telugu, Alternative English)

➡️ July 31 – Second Language (English, Hindi)

➡️ August 2 – Mathematics

➡️ August 3 – Science

➡️ August 4 – Social Science

➡️ August 5 – Third Language (Hindi, Odia, Sanskrit, Parsi)