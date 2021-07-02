TNI Morning News Headlines – July 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 3222 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 1838 quarantine and 1384 local contact cases.

➡️ Cuttack reports 619 fresh Covid cases followed by Khordha (422) and Balasore (208).

➡️ Covid Death Toll in Odisha crosses 4 lakh mark with 46 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 9 from Khordha. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,109.

➡️ BSE, Odisha issues Matric Class X Exam Form fill-up notification & Exam Schedule for Dissatisfied Students who want to appear in Offline Examination.

➡️ Petrol price touched Rs 100 a litre in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) Machine to be functional in AIIMS Bhubaneswar by July 15: Medical Superintendent of AIIMS, Dr Sachidananda Mohanty.

India News

➡️ India reports 46,617 new COVID 19 cases, 59,384 recoveries and 853 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,04,58,251 including 5,09,637 active cases, 2,95,48,302 cured cases & 4,00,312 deaths.

➡️ 41,42,51,520 samples tested for COVID19 up to 1st July 2021. Of these, 18,80,026 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.01%; Positivity rate rises to 2.57%.

➡️ India administers a total of 34,00,76,232 doses of COVID vaccines so far across the country.

➡️ New Cases (2000+) – Kerala (12,868), Maharashtra (9195), Tamil Nadu (4481), Andhra Pradesh (3841), Odisha (3222), Karnataka (3203).

➡️ New Deaths (40+) – Maharashtra (252), Kerala (124), Tamil Nadu (102), Karnataka (94), Odisha (46).

➡️ Government panel recommends against allowing Serum Institute of India to conduct phase 2 & 3 clinical trials of Covavax COVID 19 vaccine on children of age 2-17 years.

➡️ Army jawan killed in encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu And Kashmir. The operation is still underway.

➡️ Indian Army inducts the 1st batch of 12 indigenously designed & developed Short Span Bridging systems into the Corps of Engineers.

➡️ Sputnik Light Can Submit Russian Data For Approval In India

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 182.5 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.95 Million.

➡️ More than 100 Afghan districts are now in Taliban control.

➡️ Brazil suspends Covaxin contract to probe ‘irregularities’.

➡️ The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) says 130 countries agree global taxation deal