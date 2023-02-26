PM Modi hails Kendrapara SHG Woman Kamala Moharana in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Kamala Moharana, a resident of Odisha, for her significant efforts towards the Clean India campaign and waste management. Moharana runs a self-help group in the Kendrapara district, where she encourages the community to dispose of waste properly and turn it into a source of income.

Through her leadership, the self-help group has been able to create wealth by recycling and upcycling waste materials, including plastic bottles and bags, into useful products such as chairs, tables, and bags. Additionally, the group has also been actively involved in cleaning local water bodies and promoting hygiene in the community.

PM Modi acknowledged Moharana’s contributions during his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, and urged citizens to take inspiration from her and work towards creating a cleaner and more sustainable India. Moharana’s dedication towards waste management has not only created livelihood opportunities for the community but also helped in reducing pollution and preserving the environment.