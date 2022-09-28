Central govt’s festive bonanza; hikes DA by 4℅

TNI Bureau: Central government on Wednesday as a festive bonanza for all the government employees and pensioners approved the proposal for hiking Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief by 4 percent. This hike would be effective from July 1, 2022.

The exchequer will bear the burden of Rs 12,852 crore towards the payment of the hiked allowance this fiscal, as per official sources.

Over 50 lakh Central government employees and 62 lakh pensioners will be benefited from the hike. DA has been increased from 34 percent to 38 percent for all the Central government employees.