Lt. Gen Anil Chauhan appointed as New CDS of India

TNI Bureau: Lt. General Anil Chauhan (retd.) was on Wednesday appointed the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).
The Defence Ministry today issued a statement announcing the appointment of Lt. General Chauhan.
His appointment comes more than nine months after the post fell vacant following the death of General Bipin Rawat.
Chauhan, a PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command.
In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Chauhan have experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India.
