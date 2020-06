TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar has reported 38 COVID-19 positive cases on June 25, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 258 out of which 127 have already recovered.

Of the 38 new cases, 25 cases have been reported from home quarantine while 13 are local contact cases.

Most of the cases have been reported from Mancheswar area.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (June 25):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 258

👉 Recovered Cases – 127

👉 Deceased – 3

👉 Active Cases – 127