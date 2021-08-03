CBSE class 10 results declared: Check details

No merit list of toppers was announced this year as the exams were cancelled due to COVID-19.

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced class 10 results on Tuesday.

Students can visit the official website https://cbseresults.nic.in/ and https://www.cbse.gov.in/ to check their scores.

They can find their Roll Number using the link https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx.

Results is also be available at UMANG app, DigiLocker app and DigiResults app.

Over 20 lakhs students are checking their results today.

Of the 21,50,608 candidates who registered for the exam this year, a total of 20, 97, 128 students cleared the Class 10 exam with a record high pass percentage of 99.04%.

As many as 57,824 students have scored more than 95% of marks in the class 10 exams this year.

As the exams were cancelled this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, no merit list of toppers was announced this year as the exams were cancelled due to COVID-19.

