TNI Morning News Headlines – August 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1129 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 657 quarantine and 472 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 388 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (135), Balasore (72).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 69 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (23), Cuttack (9), Puri (7), Kendrapara (6). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6102.

➡️ As many as 59,378 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Dateline for online validation by Principal/ Head of institution for e-Medhabruti, Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan Bhasabruti and Gopabandhu Sikshya Sahayata Yojana for 2020-21 is extended to 31.08.2021.

➡️ Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar reopens for tourists today.

➡️ National Gallery of Modern Art to set up a branch in Odisha, informs NGMA DG Adwaita Gadanayak.

India News

➡️ India reports 30,549 new COVID 19 cases, 38,887 recoveries and 422 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,17,26,507 including 4,04,958 active cases, 3,08,96,354 cured cases & 4,25,195 deaths.

➡️ A Total samples tested up to 28th July are 47,12,94,789 including 16,49,295 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India’s Cumulative COVID19 Vaccination coverage stands at 47,85,44,114; 61,09,587 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 2 BSF personnel, including a Sub Inspector, were killed in a suspected banned NLFT militant attack in Dhalai district of Tripura.

➡️ CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result to be announced today at 12 noon.

➡️ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders ride bicycles to the Parliament over fuel price hike.

➡️ Earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.9, 6.1 and 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Nicobar Islands today at 9:13 am, 9:12 am and 7:21 am respectively: National Center for Seismology (NCS).

➡️ Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skips Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s breakfast meet at Constitution Club in Delhi.

➡️ India lose to Belgium 2-5 in Olympics men’s hockey semifinals; India to play bronze medal match on August 5.

World News

➡️ Florida leads the nation in per capita hospitalizations for #COVID19.

➡️ IPL 2021: BCCI confirms England players’ availability for league in UAE

➡️ China’s Wuhan to test “All Residents” as Covid cases emerge after a Year.

➡️ Millions under coronavirus lockdown as China battles Delta variant outbreak.

➡️ Death toll in China’s Henan floods triples to 302, dozens missing.