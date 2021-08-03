TNI Morning News Headlines – August 3, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 1129 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 657 quarantine and 472 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reports 388 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (135), Balasore (72).
➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 69 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (23), Cuttack (9), Puri (7), Kendrapara (6). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6102.
➡️ As many as 59,378 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.
➡️ Dateline for online validation by Principal/ Head of institution for e-Medhabruti, Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan Bhasabruti and Gopabandhu Sikshya Sahayata Yojana for 2020-21 is extended to 31.08.2021.
➡️ Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar reopens for tourists today.
➡️ National Gallery of Modern Art to set up a branch in Odisha, informs NGMA DG Adwaita Gadanayak.
India News
➡️ India reports 30,549 new COVID 19 cases, 38,887 recoveries and 422 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,17,26,507 including 4,04,958 active cases, 3,08,96,354 cured cases & 4,25,195 deaths.
➡️ A Total samples tested up to 28th July are 47,12,94,789 including 16,49,295 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ India’s Cumulative COVID19 Vaccination coverage stands at 47,85,44,114; 61,09,587 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.
➡️ 2 BSF personnel, including a Sub Inspector, were killed in a suspected banned NLFT militant attack in Dhalai district of Tripura.
➡️ CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result to be announced today at 12 noon.
➡️ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders ride bicycles to the Parliament over fuel price hike.
➡️ Earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.9, 6.1 and 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Nicobar Islands today at 9:13 am, 9:12 am and 7:21 am respectively: National Center for Seismology (NCS).
➡️ Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skips Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s breakfast meet at Constitution Club in Delhi.
➡️ India lose to Belgium 2-5 in Olympics men’s hockey semifinals; India to play bronze medal match on August 5.
World News
➡️ Florida leads the nation in per capita hospitalizations for #COVID19.
➡️ IPL 2021: BCCI confirms England players’ availability for league in UAE
➡️ China’s Wuhan to test “All Residents” as Covid cases emerge after a Year.
➡️ Millions under coronavirus lockdown as China battles Delta variant outbreak.
➡️ Death toll in China’s Henan floods triples to 302, dozens missing.
Comments are closed.