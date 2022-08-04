CBI picks up Industrialist Mahima Mishra’s Son for interrogation

Insight Bureau: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday took the son of industrialist Mahima Mishra, Chandan Mishra for further interrogation.

A CBI team from Delhi carried out searches at the Paradip and Cuttack offices of Mahima Mishra’s Odisha Stevedores Limited in connection with alleged bribery case of over Rs 25 lakh involving a senior official of Paradip port and a contractor.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

CBI also interrogated Saroj Das, the chief mechanical engineer of Paradip Port Authority and contractor Sumant Rout.

Industrialist Mahima Mishra, the Managing Director (MD) of Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL), in Cuttack and Paradip was arrested in November 2016 for conspiring to murder the executive of a Hyderbad-based logistic company.

He was granted bail in the case by the high court in November 2019.