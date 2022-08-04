Evening News Insight – August 4, 2022

🔹Out of 140 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 123 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1142.
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to attend NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting in Delhi on August 7. This is the 7th meeting of the Governing Council.
🔹Puri-Digha-Puri Weekly Express to restor from August 6, 2022 from Puri and from August 7, 2022 from Digha. Puri-Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express services will restore from October 2, 2022 both from Puri and Howrah.
🔹CBI picks up Industrialist Mahima Mishra’s Son for interrogation.
🔹Rs 2253-crore Investment Proposals approved by State Level Single Window Clearance Authority today.
🔹CBI conducts Raids at the office & residence of OSL MD Mahimananda Mishra In Paradip & Cuttack From 9AM today.
🔹CJI Ramana names Justice U.U. Lalit as successor. CJI Ramana is retiring on August 26.
🔹India successfully test fires Indigenously developed Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun by DRDO and Indian Army in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar.
🔹National Anti-Doping Bill 2022 has been unanimously passed by Parliament.
🔹Gadar and Koi Mil Gaya actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies of cardiac arrest. He was 67.
🔹West Bengal SSC Scam: ED sleuths manage to retrieve data from mobiles seized from Arpita Mukherjee.
🔹CWG 2022, Boxing: Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria advance to semi-final, assure medals for India. Hima Das qualifies for women’s 200m semis at CWG.
🔹Chinese-fired ballistic missiles fall into Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ): Japanese Government.
🔹110 Sikhs in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan desperately waiting to come to India: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.
🔹Russia becomes India’s third-largest coal supplier in July: Reports.
