Evening News Insight – August 4, 2022

🔹 Out of 140 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 123 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1142.

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to attend NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting in Delhi on August 7. This is the 7th meeting of the Gove rning Council.

🔹 Puri-Digha-Puri Weekly Express to restor from August 6, 2022 from Puri and from August 7, 2022 from Digha. Puri-Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express services will restore from October 2, 2022 both from Puri and Howrah.

🔹 CBI picks up Industrialist Mahima Mishra’s Son for interrogation.

🔹 Rs 2253-crore Investment Proposals approved by State Level Single Window Clearance Authority today.

🔹 CBI conducts Raids at the office & residence of OSL MD Mahimananda Mishra In Paradip & Cuttack From 9AM today.

🔹 CJI Ramana names Justice U.U. Lalit as successor. CJI Ramana is retiring on August 26.

🔹 India successfully test fires Indigenously developed Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun by DRDO and Indian Army in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar. 🔹 National Anti-Doping Bill 2022 has been unanimously passed by Parliament. 🔹 Gadar and Ko i Mil Gaya actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies of cardiac arrest. He was 67. 🔹 West Bengal SSC Scam: ED sleuths manage to retrieve data from mobiles seized from Arpita Mukherjee.

🔹 CWG 2022, Boxing: Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria advance to semi-final, assure medals for India. Hima Das qualifies for women’s 200m semis at CWG.

🔹 Chinese-fired ballistic missiles fall into Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ): Japanese Government.

🔹 110 Sikhs in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan desperately waiting to come to India: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.