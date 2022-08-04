Manas Mangaraj nominated as a Member of Consultative Committee for I&B Ministry

By Sagarika Satapathy
Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj
Insight Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj has been nominated as member on the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

“Happy to share that I have been nominated as a Member on the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. I express my gratitude to my leader Hon’ble CM @Naveen_Odisha who has been an inspiration to me always,” tweeted the BJD MP.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

