UNSC rejects Russia’s resolution on Israeli Ceasefire

TNI Bureau: The UN Security Council has reportedly rejected the resolution proposed by Russia that would have called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, aid access, and safe evacuation of civilians.

The Russian-led draft resolution had proposed the Israeli ceasefire. However, it got rejected as it received only five votes in favour, while four votes were casted against it and six abstentions.

China, Gabon, Mozambique, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates supported Russia while France, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States opposed it. Likewise, six nations Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Ghana, Malta, and Switzerland remained absent.

It is to be noted here that for the Council to adopt a resolution, the proposal must receive at least nine votes in favor, with none of its five permanent members opposing or casting a veto.

Russia has been opposing Israel’s counter attack on Palestine ever since Hamas launched attack on Israel and took hostage to more than a hundred people on October 7.