3 dead, as Goods Train crashes into Waiting Hall at Korei Station

TNI Bureau: 3 persons are said to be killed when a goods train derailed and sidetracked into the passenger waiting hall at Korei Station in Jajpur district.

The Indian Railways have confirmed death of two people. The Railway Station Building has been damaged due to the derailment.

8 bogies of the goods train were derailed. Rescue operations continues.

The Accident Relief Train and Accident Relief Medical Team have been ordered to reach the site immediately.

DRM Khurda Road along with other Branch officers have rushed to the accident spot for repurcation work.