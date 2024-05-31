TNI Morning News Headlines – May 31, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi meditates at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari, where Swami Vivekananda did meditation. He will meditate here till 1st June.
➡️14 heatstroke deaths were reported from Sundargarh, 7 from Jharsuguda district on Thursday. 
➡️Bhadrak: Police arrest 5 persons in connection with attack on Abhilash Panda, State President of BJP’s Yuva Morcha.
➡️Odisha Elections: 99.61 lakh voters to exercise franchise on June 1.
➡️A total of Rs 20.08 Crore cash has been seized at different locations in Odisha during 2024 elections: Odisha CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal.
➡️On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art at Puri beach.
➡️Campaigning for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections came to an end on Thursday.
➡️Income Tax Department seizes record Rs 1100 crore cash and jewellery in Lok Sabha elections 2024.
➡️Sensex climbs 525.19 points to 74,410.79 in early trade; Nifty rises 131.25 points to 22,619.90.
➡️Rupee rises 4 paise to 83.25 against US Dollar in early trade.
➡️Indian Cricket Team practice ahead of warm-up fixture against Bangladesh in T20 WC 2024.
➡️Indian American Bruhat Soma wins 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
➡️US permits Ukraineto use US-provided weapons for counter-fire purposes to strike Russian targets near Kharkiv.
