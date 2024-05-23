IMD issues Cyclone ‘Remal’ Alert, but No Impact on Odisha

TBI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone ‘Remal’ alert for different regions of the country, however, the weather department said that it will not have impact on Odisha,

According to IMD, yesterday’s low pressure area over southwest & adjoining west central Bay of Bengal moved northeastwards and lay as a well-marked low pressure area over west central & adjoining south Bay of Bengal at 8.30 AM today.

It is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by morning of 24th may, 2024, thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move northeastwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over east central Bay of Bengal by 25th may morning. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by 26th May evening as a severe cyclonic storm.

Though Odisha is out of cyclone ‘Remal’ danger, but heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is likely to occur at isolated places over the district of Balasore & heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) likely at isolated places over the district of Bhadrak and Kendrapada between 26th and 27th May.

Similarly, heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak on May 28.