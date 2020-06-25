Call and get Adapa Mandap Abhada from Puri Gundicha Temple

TNI Bureau: Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in Puri made arrangements of token system to provide Adapa Mandap Abhada to devotees.

Though the devotees were not allowed to consume it at temple premises, the take-away option was availed for them. Abhada will be available in selective places. Three mobile numbers have been issued for the devotees to order Abhada for takeaway following Covid-19 guidelines.

Call in three given numbers to get Adapa Mandap Abhada in Puri: