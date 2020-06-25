English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Call and get Adapa Mandap Abhada from Puri Gundicha Temple

By Sagarika Satapathy
110

TNI Bureau: Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in Puri made arrangements of token system to provide Adapa Mandap Abhada to devotees.

Though the devotees were not allowed to consume it at temple premises, the take-away option was availed for them. Abhada will be available in selective places. Three mobile numbers have been issued for the devotees to order Abhada for takeaway following Covid-19 guidelines.

Related Posts

Bhubaneswar reports highest single-day spike of 38 COVID-19…

CBSE, ICSE cancel pending Class 10th & 12th Exams

Call in three given numbers to get Adapa Mandap Abhada in Puri:

  • Gundicha temple (06752)232541
  • Gundicha temple information centre (06752)232540
  • Gundicha temple 6752222001

 

 

 

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!