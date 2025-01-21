Budget Session of Odisha Assembly to Commence on February 13; to Continue Till April 5

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Legislative Assembly has announced the Provisional Calendar of Sittings for its Seventeenth Assembly, Third Session, which will commence on February 13, 2025. The session is scheduled to continue until April 5, 2025, and will primarily focus on crucial budgetary discussions, including the presentation of the Annual Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The session will kick off with the Governor’s Address on February 13, followed by a series of discussions, including the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address. A major highlight of the session will be the presentation of the 2025-26 Budget on February 17, marking the start of detailed deliberations on the state’s financial plan.

Subsequent days will focus on the General Discussion on the Budget, scheduled from February 21 to 28, after which the Assembly will break for a short recess. The proceedings will resume in March with the Presentation of Reports by Departmentally Related Standing Committees and continued discussions on the Demands for Grants related to the Budget.

The session will also feature important holidays, including Dola Purnima on March 14 and Holi on March 15. The legislative business will conclude with the Appropriation Bill for the 2025-26 Budget on March 28, and the session will officially close on April 5.