TNI Evening News Headlines – January 21, 2025

➡️Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre has been officially inaugurated today in Bhubaneswar. The cancer hospital was inaugurated earlier.
➡️Odisha Government hikes monthly remuneration of cook-cum-helpers engaged under PM Poshan scheme from Rs 2000 to Rs 3000.
➡️Budget Session of Odisha Assembly to Commence on February 13. Odisha Budget for the year 2025-2026 to be presented in Odisha Assembly on February 17.
➡️Women residing outside the State can apply for Subhadra money, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.
➡️Journalists denied entry to Sanakhemundi block office in Ganjam district.
➡️Abduction and assault of woman in Bargarh: Key accused Rakesh Dandsena arrested by police.
➡️Defence Ministry inks Rs 1,561 crore contract with Heavy Vehicles Factory for Army.
➡️Supreme Court to hear on January 22 plea of Tahir Hussain seeking interim bail.
➡️Israel’s top general resigns, citing failures over Hamas attack that ignited the war in Gaza.
➡️Fire at Turkish ski resort has killed 66 people.
