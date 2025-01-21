Israeli Forces Raid Jenin Refugee Camp: Six Killed, Many Wounded

Jerusalem:  At least six Palestinians were killed and 35 others injured in a deadly Israeli military operation targeting the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday. The attack comes despite a ceasefire agreement recently declared in Gaza, further intensifying tensions in the region.

The Israeli military stated that the raid was a coordinated effort involving soldiers, police, and intelligence units aimed at cracking down on militants. However, it withheld specific operational details. According to Jenin Governor Kamal Abu al-Rab, the assault included the use of airstrikes and military tanks, marking a significant escalation in the already volatile West Bank.

Palestinian officials accused Israeli forces of targeting both civilians and security personnel. A spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority’s security forces condemned the operation, noting that several civilians and security officers had been injured, with at least one in critical condition.

In a post on X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the raid as an operation to “eliminate fighters,” signaling the continuation of Israel’s policy of aggressive military action in response to what it considers militant threats.

 

