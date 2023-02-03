Crime Branch recovers Docs from Gopal Das’ Official Quarter

TNI Bureau: Following the lead given by accused during interrogation about throwing handwritten paper in the toilet of Air Port Police Station, Jharsuguda a team of CB has carried out search of the said septic tank and recovered 22 pieces of papers chits.

Assistance of the Handwriting experts is being taken to re-arrange those recovered torn pieces of paper. The accused has identified these papers and his handwriting. However it will be further sent to handwriting bureau for authentication.

A search was conducted in the locked official quartet and office desk of the accused at Gandhi Chowk Police Outpost in presence of magistrate and witnesses. During the search some handwritten and printed documents and diaries have been seized.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The documents recovered from the official quarter of the accused at Oriental Colony and Office room at Gandhi Chowk are being scrutinized by a team of CID-CB.

Examination of injured Jiban Kumar Nayak and other eye witnesses to the occurrence has been completed by a team.

Verification of medical treatment records and financial behavior of accused ASI Gopal Krishna Das, his house search at Berhampur is continuing by a team led by DSP, CID CB.