BSF and ITBP Jawans celebrate Yoga Day in Tough Conditions

TNI Bureau: Amidst global crisis of COVID-19, in a step towards healthy life, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel performed yoga at 18,800 feet in North Sikkim, at 14000 ft in Vasudhara near Badrinath, Uttarakhand and at an altitude of 18,000 feet, in sub-zero temperatures and in Ladakh at an altitude of 18,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures on International Yoga Day today.

Similarly, the bordermen of Border Security Force (BSF) India practiced Yoga in different parts of the country on the occasion of 6th International yoga day today.