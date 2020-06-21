English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

186 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; 62 in Cuttack

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Another 186 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and are being discharged from hospital on Sunday in Odisha.

A highest of 62 persons recovered from Cuttack district.

With the recovery of 186 more Covid-19 patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3720.

➡️ 186 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on June 21.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 3720.

➡️ New Recoveries – Cuttack (62), Kandhamal (41), Khurdha (32), Ganjam (12), Mayurbhanj (8), Angul (7), Keonjhar (5), Malkangiri (4), Nayagarh (4), Puri (4), Balasore (2), Deogarh (2), Sonepur (2), Sundargarh (1).

