186 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; 62 in Cuttack

TNI Bureau: Another 186 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and are being discharged from hospital on Sunday in Odisha.
A highest of 62 persons recovered from Cuttack district.
With the recovery of 186 more Covid-19 patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3720.
➡️ 186 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on June 21.
➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 3720.
➡️ New Recoveries – Cuttack (62), Kandhamal (41), Khurdha (32), Ganjam (12), Mayurbhanj (8), Angul (7), Keonjhar (5), Malkangiri (4), Nayagarh (4), Puri (4), Balasore (2), Deogarh (2), Sonepur (2), Sundargarh (1).
