Playing ‘Bihari Card’ would be an insult to Indian Army

TNI Bureau: The worst is going to happen. With the Bihar Elections round the corner, there have been attempts to play the “Bihari Card” to gain maximum mileage in the name of our Veer Jawans. Politicians as well as some Media houses have started working on that direction in a meticulous manner. Political parties are set to use the valour of the Bihar Regiment for their personal gains, as evident now.

Media Reporting:

A leading news agency posted an article, “How the Biharis removed the Chinese Observation Post from Galwan Valley”. It was a deliberate attempt as the news agency knows that Bihar Regiment has soldiers from all States and the deceased Jawans were from several States, including Telangana, Bihar, Odisha, MP, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Their Commanding Officer B Santosh Babu hailed from Hyderabad.

A Collective Effort:

In addition, other Regiments such as 3 Punjab Regiment, 81 Field Regiment, 81 MSBC Regiment and 3 Medium Regiment too fought in the Galwan Valley and suffered fatalities. We also had sacrifices of Jawans from other States including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Instead of “Bihari”, they could have written “Bihar Regiment Personnel”. But, neither they did so nor sought to modify; rather defended it. Everyone is proud of the bravery of Biharis. People of India are equally proud of personnel like Santosh Babu, Nandu Ram Soren, Chandra Kant Pradhan, Rajesh Oraon, Ganesh Ram and Ganesh Hansda who were not “Biharis”, but proud soldiers of the “Bihar Regiment”.

Tradition of Indian Army:

The Indian Army fights for the Nation. They don’t believe in caste and religion. They don’t discriminate on the basis of regions and fight as Indians. The Army always believe in the Mantra of ‘Nation First” and march ahead to protect the country and its borders. Let’s keep them away from these political fights which would dent their morale. Hope good sense prevails.

Also Read: