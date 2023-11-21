Sensex up 275 pts, Nifty ends above 19,750 in the closing bell

BSE Sensex was up 275.62 points or 0.42 percent at 65,930.77, and the Nifty was up 89.40 points or 0.45 percent at 19,783.40 in the closing bell today. About 1957 shares advanced, 1634 shares declined, and 124 shares unchanged.

Biggest gainers on the Nifty today were SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries and JSW Steel, while Coal India, ONGC, BPCL, Tech Mahindra and LTIMindtree were among the top losers.

Among sectors, pharma, realty, and metal up 1 percent each, while oil & gas and capital goods bleeds to 0.5 percent each.

BSE Midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally higher.