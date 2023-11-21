TNI Morning News Headlines – November 21, 2023

➡️ President Draupadi Murmu flags off three new trains at Badampahar Railway Station in Mayurbhanj district.
➡️ BJD MLA from G Udayagiri constituency, Saluga Pradhan elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly.
➡️ 2 Youths from West Bengal’s Bankura and Odisha’s Jajpur died by suicide after India’s loss in World Cup final.
➡️ A bogie of a coal-laden goods train caught fire near Turekela in Bolangir district, firefighters douse blaze.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian Cricket Team in their dressing room in Ahmedabad, Gujarat after the ICC World Cup Final.
➡️ COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults in India. Past COVID-19 hospitalization, family history of sudden death and certain lifestyle increased the unexplained sudden death: ICMR Study.
Related Posts
➡️ Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescuers release first video of trapped workers. The workers were seen in their safety gear & were seen talking to each other.
➡️ Delhi Excise Policy Case: Former Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia brought to Rouse Avenue Court ahead of hearing in ED’s main case.
➡️ Sensex climbs 268.31 points to 65,923.46 in early trade; Nifty up 85.1 points to 19,779.10.
➡️ Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.33 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Retail inflation for farm, rural workers marginally up in October.
➡️ South Africa to host BRICS Extraordinary Joint Meeting amid ongoing situation in Gaza.
Comments are closed.