‘Brahmastra’ earns Rs 125 crore across India in 3 Days

TNI Bureau: ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in India in its opening weekend after successfully collecting Rs 125 crore following its release on Friday.

The film had a great 3-day weekend and grossed Rs 125 crore in all languages – Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Brahmastra total collections on Friday were Rs 37 crore, Rs 42 crore on Saturday, and Rs 45 crore on Sunday in all Indian languages – Rs 110 crore in Hindi and Rs 15 crore in other Indian languages, making it Rs 125 crore.

If we consider the worldwide collections, Brahmastra has grossed Rs 225 crore (Rs 75 Crore on Day 1, Rs 85 Crore on Day 2 and Rs 65 Crore on Day 3).

➡️ Hindi Biz @ 3 Days

👉 Friday – Rs 32 Crore

👉 Saturday – Rs 37 Crore

👉 Sunday – Rs 41 Crore

👉 Total Collections – Rs 110 Crore

➡️ All Languages Biz @ 3 Days (Includes Hindi):

👉 Friday – Rs 37 Crore

👉 Saturday – Rs 42 Crore

👉 Sunday – Rs 45 Crore

👉 Total Collections – Rs 125 Crore

➡️ Worldwide Collections @ 3 Days

👉 Friday – Rs 75 Crore

👉 Saturday – Rs 85 Crore

👉 Sunday – Rs 65 Crore

👉 Total Collections – Rs 225 Crore