‘Brahmastra’ continues to shine at Box Office

TNI Bureau: Brahmastra, which had a strong opening day at the box office, grossing a total of Rs 75 crore globally. The Day 2 figures are in, and guess what? Brahmastra has grossed Rs 160 crore at the worldwide box office with an earning of Rs 85 crore on Day 2.

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is off to a rousing start. After grossing Rs 75 crore globally on Day 1, the film has exceeded expectations and is performing spectacularly at the global box office.

Karan Johar took to social media on Day 2 to share Brahmastra global box office figures. And, in case you’re wondering, the film has surpassed the Rs 160 crore mark at the global box office.

KJo shared the same sentiment, writing, “The light is very bright. I will be eternally grateful to the audiences for their support.”

Brahmastra Box Office collection:

➡️ India Biz (All Languages) – Rs 37 Crore on Day 1, Rs 42 Crore on Day 2. Total – Rs 79 Crore.

➡️ Worldwide Collections – Rs 75 Crore + Rs 85 Crore = Rs 160 Crore.