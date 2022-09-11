Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to win Asia Cup 2022

TNI Bureau: Dashing all dreams of Pakistan, Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup 2022 title with a 23-run victory in the final.

This is the 6th Asia Cup title for Sri Lanka. They had earlier won in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008 and 2014. India has won the title 7 times.

Pakistan failed to show the killer instinct while Sri Lankans played up to their potential to win the tournament.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier, Sri Lanka posted 170/6 in 20 overs. They were 58/5 at one stage, but thanks to Rajapaksa’s 71*, Hasaranga 36*, they put up a competitive total on board. Dhananjaya scored 28. Haris Rauf took 3 wickets.

Pakistan never looked like chasing down the target and bowled out for 147 in 20 overs.

Rizwan scored 55 while Iftikhar made 32. Madushan took 4 wickets. Hasaranga took 3 wickets.