Woman arrested in Edinburgh for protesting against Monarchy

By Sagar Satapathy
Edinburgh Woman Arrested Monarchy
PC: Edinburgh Evening News
TNI Bureau: A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in Edinburgh for holding a sign ‘Abolish Monarchy’.

Moments before the ceremony on Sunday, the woman was seen in the crowd with the placard that read, “F*** Imperialism, Abolish Monarchy’.

The cops arrested on charges of ‘breach of peace’. The arrest left the people divided. While some supported the arrest, many others call it ‘freedom of expression’ in a peaceful manner.

