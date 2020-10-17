BMC withdraws Sealing Order for Aparajita’s Office

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has withdrawn the sealing order for Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi’s office with immediate effect.

The decision came minutes before Aparajita’s press conference where she slammed the Odisha Government and BMC, accusing them of vindictiveness. He called the sealing of her office “illegal”.

The Office Head has been asked to make the premises available for sanitisation.

The Office Head has also been asked to ensure adherence to all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like maintenance of social distancing, mask wearing by all and frequent hand washing by all concern related to the office.

Earlier, the BMC had sealed Aparajita Sarangi’s office for 15 days, on October 9 on charges of violation of COVID-19 guidelines.