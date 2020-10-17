BMC withdraws Sealing Order for Aparajita’s Office

By Sagar Satapathy
Aparajita Sarangi Office
163

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has withdrawn the sealing order for Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi’s office with immediate effect.

The decision came minutes before Aparajita’s press conference where she slammed the Odisha Government and BMC, accusing them of vindictiveness. He called the sealing of her office “illegal”.

The Office Head has been asked to make the premises available for sanitisation.

Related Posts

Odisha COVID-19 Updates – October 17, 2020

India COVID-19 Updates – October 17, 2020

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Office Head has also been asked to ensure adherence to all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like maintenance of social distancing, mask wearing by all and frequent hand washing by all concern related to the office.

Earlier, the BMC had sealed Aparajita Sarangi’s office for 15 days, on October 9 on charges of violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

BMC Aparajita Sarangi

Sagar Satapathy 383 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!