Odisha COVID-19 Updates – October 17, 2020

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported seventeen deaths and single-day spike of 2196 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 266345 including 23786 active cases and 241385 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha stands at 5.31% on October 16. Odisha has tested 41353 samples for COVID-19 yesterday.

👉 Of the 22196 new cases, 1274 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 922 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 259 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 17 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 from Khordha, 2 from Cuttack and 1 each from Angul, Balasore, Jagatsinghapur, Kandhamal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,121. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 225 in Ganjam, 186 in Khordha, 96 in Cuttack, 73 in Puri and 61 in Balasore.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (156), Angul (151), Sundargarh (137), Mayurbhanj (119).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (259), Cuttack (175), Sundargarh (140), Mayurbhanj (119), Jajpur (113), Nuapada (108), Angul (107), Balasore (104), Kalahandi (94), Jagatsinghpur (86), Kendrapada (82), Bargarh (80), Puri (77), Balangir (71), Jharsuguda (71), Sonepur (70), Keonjhar (67), Nabarangpur (50), Malkangiri (38), Sambalpur (37), Kandhamal (34), Dhenkanal (33), Boudh (32), Koraput (29), Nayagarh (20), Bhadrak (16) and Rayagada (14).

➡️ New Recoveries – 2850.

➡️ Samples Tested on October 16: 38.572.

➡️ State Pool: 50.