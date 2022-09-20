BMC to introduce ETMs in all Parking Lots

TNI Bureau: With illegal parking fee collection still remains a problem in the city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to install electronic ticketing machines (ETMs) in all parking lots to improve system transparency.

E-ticketing will help streamline the city’s parking service while ensuring transparency in parking fee collection. To encourage digital transactions, the civic body plans to provide POS machines to selected vendors to collect parking fees.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to BMC, the civic body manages 84 parking lots. Around half of these have been auctioned and are being managed by private vendors, while other lots are being prepared for auction. The ETM facility is currently available in certain parking lots along Janpath Road.

As part of a smart city initiative, it will be extended to other parking lots in the Capital City within a fortnight. As a result, BMC has contracted with Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) to carry out the project.