Australia beat India by 4 Wickets in Mohali T20I

By Sagar Satapathy
India vs Australia Mohali T20I
148

TNI Bureau: After failing to qualify for the finals of Asia Cup T20I, Team India suffered yet another defeat, this time to Australia – not the right start ahead of the T20I World Cup.

Yet again, Bhuvneshwar Kumar failed in the 19th over and conceded 16 runs. He gave away 52 runs in 4 overs, which proved costly for Team India.

Related Posts

BMC to introduce ETMs in all Parking Lots

Mann deplaned in Germany? Scindia promises Probe

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier, India posted 208/6 in 20 overs. KL Rahul (55), Suryakumar Yadav (46) and Hardik Pandya (71*) were the top scorers. Pandya scored an unbeaten 71 off 30 balls with 7 boundaries and 5 sixes. Nathan Ellis took 3 wickets while Hazlewood took 2 wickets.

Australia reached 211/6 in 19.2 overs and won the match comfortably. Cameroon Green (61), Steven Smith (35), Matthew Wade (45*) were the top scorers. Axar Patel took 3 wickets while Umesh Yadav took 2 wickets. Axar conceded just 17 runs in 4 overs.

Cameroon Green was declared the ‘Player of the Match’.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.