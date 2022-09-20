Australia beat India by 4 Wickets in Mohali T20I

TNI Bureau: After failing to qualify for the finals of Asia Cup T20I, Team India suffered yet another defeat, this time to Australia – not the right start ahead of the T20I World Cup.

Yet again, Bhuvneshwar Kumar failed in the 19th over and conceded 16 runs. He gave away 52 runs in 4 overs, which proved costly for Team India.

Earlier, India posted 208/6 in 20 overs. KL Rahul (55), Suryakumar Yadav (46) and Hardik Pandya (71*) were the top scorers. Pandya scored an unbeaten 71 off 30 balls with 7 boundaries and 5 sixes. Nathan Ellis took 3 wickets while Hazlewood took 2 wickets.

Australia reached 211/6 in 19.2 overs and won the match comfortably. Cameroon Green (61), Steven Smith (35), Matthew Wade (45*) were the top scorers. Axar Patel took 3 wickets while Umesh Yadav took 2 wickets. Axar conceded just 17 runs in 4 overs.

Cameroon Green was declared the ‘Player of the Match’.