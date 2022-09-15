BMC seals ‘Kishore Bhaina’ Mutton Hotel

By Sree Mishra
TNI Bureau: Officials from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) cancelled the food registeation of Bhubaneswar’s renowned Kishore Bhaina Mutton Hotel near Doordarshan Kendra last night for selling stale food.

According to BMC officials, Kishore Bhaina Mutton hotel has been selling food using expired sauces and also stale crabs. The officials also destroyed the food. In addition, the hotel was fined for failing to maintain hygiene.

“Today, the BMC’s food safety team inspected shops near Doordarshan.” Food colors, expired sauces, and stale crabs were all destroyed at the restaurant. “Food registration has been cancelled, and a penalty has been imposed for poor sanitation,” said BMC on Twitter.

Kishore Bhaina Mutton Hotel was well-liked by foodies. According to reports, this hotel sells around 200kg of mutton everyday.

