Odisha Investors’ Meet: Naveen meets Top Industrialists

TNI Bureau: At the Odisha Investors’ Meet 2022 in Mumbai, the curtain raiser event for Make In Odisha Conclave, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held meetings with several top Industrialists and business tycoons of India and invited them to explore investment opportunities in the state.

During his meeting with Mahindra Group’s Anand Mahindra, the Odisha CM invited him to explore vast opportunities for #InvestInOdisha and ease of doing business available in #Odisha.

During his interactions with Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, the Chairman and MD of WAAREE Group, Naveen iscussed about new industrial propositions and investment opportunities in Odisha.

Naveen Patnaik held discussions with Dinesh Kumar Khara, SBI Chairman, talked about the vast growth opportunities in banking sector and invited him to expand banking services in the unbanked areas in Odisha.

During his meeting with Chaitanya Desai, Chairman of APAR Industries, Naveen Patnaik ighlighted huge scope in component manufacturing, setting up of ancillary and downstream industries in Odisha.

While meeting Dhruv Kotak, MD of JM Baxi Group, Naveen highlighted Odisha’s focus on port-led development and immense opportunities in logistics services, maritime trade and cargo operations.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Odisha CM discussed on the expansion of banking network in Odisha for increasing financial inclusion in rural areas during his meeting with Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, ICICI Bank.

Naveen also held discussions with Arvind Vohra, Country Head of HDFC Bank and discussed about setting up of new branches across Odisha that will lead to financial inclusion of the unbanked people in semi-urban & rural areas of the State.

During his meeting with Bimal Khandelwal, CFO of STT GDC India, Naveen highlighted the incentives and facilitation offered in the Odisha State Data Centre Policy 2022 to make the state a destination of choice for the industry.

While holding discussions with Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, the Odisha CM highlighted the conducive business ecosystem & immense investment opportunities for Birla Group to expand operations.

Naveen highlighted Odisha’s natural strength for setting mineral based industries, conducive business environment, infra & skilled workforce for investment in Odisha during his meeting with Vedanta Group’s Anil Aggrawal. He also deliberated on conducive business ecosystem & immense Make In Odisha opportunities in the state.

As per the government data, Odisha remains No. 1 in the country in terms of investment. Odisha was at the 4th spot in 2020 and 2nd spot in 2021.