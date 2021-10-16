BMC readies 4 Temporary Ponds for Idol Immersion

Insight Bureau: In a bid to minimise pollution of riverbeds due to idol immersion, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared four temporary ponds on the banks of River Kuakhai & Daya on the outskirts of the city.

According to BMC sources, two artificial ponds have been constructed at Kuakhai river side, one near Bhubaneswar and another near Hanspal river bank side.

Other two ponds are situated near Tanka Pani road and near Daya river respectively.

While under Division-II of BMC Engineering Wing two ponds have been constructed, the Division-I has also constructed two temporary pond on scientific basis.

The size of the ponds near river at Bhubaneswar side is around 80ft × 80ft, at Hansapal side it is 60 x 60 feet. The pond at Tankapani side is 80 x 80 feet and pond at Daya is 60 x 50 feet.

All the temporary ponds are about 7 to 8 feet water depth. BMC has already intimated line departments like police, FIRE and ODRAF for their necessary cooperation during immersion.

As per instruction of BMC Commissioner Sanjaya Kumar Singh, BMC staff are deployed at pond sides for their respective duties. He has also instructed for cleaning of pond tomorrow by the sanitation team.

As the immersion hours ranges from 9 am to 8pm today, the four temporary ponds prepared for idol immersion have been provided with temporary light arrangement from approach road to ponds site. The lighting arrangements, done by generators will supply uninterrupted lights during night and evening hours for hassle free immersion.

It can be mentioned here that the temporary immersion ponds and approach roads are constructed by the BMC Engineering Wing as per the stipulations laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board to minimise riverine pollution and to provide relief for the people on the downstream, who use the river water for various day-to-day activities.