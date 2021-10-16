TNI Morning News Headlines – October 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 358 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 209 quarantine and 149 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 186 fresh Covid cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (2), Khordha (2), Jagatsinghapur (1), Jajpur (1) & Sundargarh (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,274.

➡️ As many as 64,377 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Wishes pour in as Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik turns 76.

➡️ School and Mass Education Department and Health Department will monitor students and teachers after reopening of schools in Odisha.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation sets up 4 temporary ponds on the banks of River Kuakhai & Daya for Durga idol immersion.

➡️ Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police arrests 3 persons in connection with Manish Anurag death case.

➡️ Dreaded criminal Rakesh Das nabbed after Police Encounter in Cuttack.

India News

➡️ India reports 15,981 fresh infections, 17,861 recoveries and 166 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,40,53,573 including 2,01,632 active, 3,33,99,961 cured & 4,51,980 deaths.

➡️ India has administered 97,23,77,045 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 8,36,118 in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 15th October is 58,98,35,258 including 9,23,003 samples tested yesterday.

➡️ Kerala reports 8,867 cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Militant killed in Pulwama operation in J&K.

➡️ Chhattisgarh: 6 CRPF jawans injured in blast at platform number 2 of Raipur railway station.

➡️ Financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs will be provided to the family members of the deceased in the Jashpur incident: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

➡️ Rahul Dravid all set to take over as Full-Time Coach of Indian Cricket Team.

World News

➡️ 41 killed in deadly suicide attack on Shia mosque in Kandahar.

➡️ 1 Dead, 30 Injured In Attacks On Bangladesh Temples.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 240 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.88 Million.

➡️ ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2021 set to commence on Sunday amid huge anticipation.

➡️ Biden admin, US companies welcomed economic reforms by India: Sitharaman.

➡️ India fears Taliban fallout in Kashmir.