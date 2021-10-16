Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 358 new Covid cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 47 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.66%. 535 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

53,709 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,282.

Khordha reported 186 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 16, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 358

🔶 0-18 years – 47

🔶 New Deaths – 3

🔶 New Recoveries – 535

🔶 Samples Tested – 53,709 (60,036 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.66% (0.77% Yesterday)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

#TheNewsInsight

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (186).

🔷 New Deaths – Khordha (1), Puri (1) and Sundargarh (1).

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 21006042

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1034634

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1021180

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha -5119

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,282.